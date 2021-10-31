As Daniel Toops began approaching the end of high school, his family began to worry about whether he’d be able to find a job and what he would do after graduation.
“We really struggled with that,” his mother, Katherine Toops, said. “Daniel has autism and obsessive compulsive disorder and we could not find a good fit for him in the community.” Daniel is also non-verbal.
Only 33.5% of people with disabilities between the ages of 16 and 64 in the U.S. participated in the labor force in 2020. October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month.
After his mother began looking for projects he could work on, Daniel began making fire-starting packets out of egg cartons, lint, newspaper and candle wax in 2015.
Today, Daniel sells his fire starters at stores in Dubuque and Bellevue and campgrounds in Iowa and Wisconsin.
“We couldn’t imagine what Daniel would do all day, his whole life, if he didn’t work,” Katherine Toops said.
The endeavor has become so successful that JT FireStarters, in Dubuque, was able to hire an employee with autism this summer and plans to bring another on board in November.
A grant from Iowa Vocational Rehabilitation Services helped connect the Toops family with a business adviser. Theisen’s, of Dubuque, was one of the first stores to agree to sell Daniel’s product.
“First of all, we wanted Daniel working and knew he needed to work in an environment that fit his needs and his time schedule,” Katherine Toops said. “But it’s lonely by yourself. And then we realized this was a business that other people could be successful at.”
Ben Lahey, 20, joined the team in June through an Iowa Vocational Rehabilitation Services and Hills & Dales program.
“I love my job,” Lahey said.
Lahey likes being able to go out to dinner with his paycheck and said he is saving up for a hot tub.
Hills & Dales offers a supported employment program to help individuals with disabilities find employment. The program began in 2017. Participants have found work at local retail stores and hotels.
“It was very important (Daniel) did his own self-employment journey,” Hills & Dales community services director Kara Huss said. “Not every traditional employer would hire somebody... now, thankfully, with the growth of FireStarters he’s able to employ Ben.”
Huss said that employers often don’t consider hiring individuals with disabilities.
“Often, businesses overlook people with disabilities,” Huss said. “But, gosh, there’s a lot of people out there that want to work.”
Hills & Dales can help bridge the gap and build relationships, while also ensuring employment situations fit the needs of workers with disabilities.
“When you first go and meet somebody, their first question is what is your name?” Huss said. “Their next question is what do you do for a living?”
Huss said that individuals with disabilities want the same opportunities that others sometimes take for granted. “We have the same hopes and dreams.” Huss said.
When it comes to employment for people with disabilities, a big focus is competitive pay, Huss said. Under the Fair Labor Standards Act, businesses can apply for permits that allow them to pay disabled employees below the federal minimum wage.
“That’s a big thing,” Huss said. “Both Daniel and Ben are competitively employed. Oftentimes, people were in these workshop settings where it was subminimum wage.”
Hills & Dales job coaches spend time with participants on the job, helping support and train them.
Area Residential Care is another local organization that provides job coaching services.
The Hills & Dales program is currently serving about a dozen participants. There is a wait list, and in order to expand, Hills & Dales would need more job coaches.
“We’re actively hiring job coaches,” Huss said. “We’re actively taking new referrals day-to-day and still working with businesses on more opportunities.”
Huss said that a good job coach is a bit like a ghost. Job coaches can help lead by example, but the goal is to ensure the participant doesn’t become too dependent on a job coach.
Daniel comes in to make fire starters every day, oftentimes with the help and support of his parents and grandparents.
His father, Tim Toops, is retired and is often around to help meet production demands and come up with ideas to improve the process.
This spring, the Toops family plans to attend a trade show in Wisconsin to help boost the business.
“After that, we hope to have a fourth person hired this summer,” Katherine Toops said. “That’s the goal.”