Members of the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors faced a challenge Monday.
Recent changes in state funding for mental-health services meant that the county’s balance of $1.3 million in funds has to be spent by June 30. After that date, funds remaining in the account would be surrendered to Mental Health/Disability Services of the East Central Region, of which the county is a member.
“We are trying to spend that (remaining funding) on as many local community projects as possible before that time frame ends,” said Stella Runde, county budget director.
Two requests had been approved previously — $194,880 for brain health and disabilities support through Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque and $57,491 for geriatric brain health services through Hillcrest Family Services. That left county supervisors on Monday the task of reviewing 18 other applications seeking funding of local mental-health service projects and programs totaling approximately $5.7 million.
“We want to determine how do we get through this in a way that has good discussion,” said Ann McDonough, board chairwoman.
A request for $728,500 in funding for staff recruitment and retention at Hillcrest had been withdrawn, reducing the funding request.
A process of elimination followed in which supervisors discussed alternative funding sources for four programs and reduced funding for two others.
East-Central Region CEO Mae Hingtgen told board members that one request — $325,000 for employee stabilization and capacity building from Hills & Dales — would be eligible for state funding for Medicaid services accessed via the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
“Assistance to providers (from the state source) will be coming pretty quickly,” Hingtgen said.
Two other requests were referred to a review process that county officials will conduct to determine how to spend federal Rescue Plan funding — A $2 million ask from the county’s Mental Health and Disability Services Department for a Take Care center, which is a proposed one-stop shop for people in need to learn about local resources related to brain health and other issues; and $1 million to support mental-health services available through a MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center mobile unit.
Supervisors partially funded an application for brain health retreat rooms in county schools, allocating $133,500 of $268,500 sought for staffing needs in the rooms for Dubuque Community Schools and materials for such rooms at Western Dubuque and Holy Family schools, where development of the rooms is not as advanced as in Dubuque.
Supervisors also partially funded a Hillcrest system that includes a mobile application to help guide area residents in need of mental health and other social services quickly and easily. This AccessMeCare program received $78,734 out of a requested $232,866.
Another proposed project from Hillcrest — a qualified opportunity zone — was deemed more suitable for public-health funding, rather than the mental-health pot.
After reviewing the list, supervisors fully funded 12 of the application requests, while reserving $30,000 for a brain-health training program among the county’s colleges.
Monday’s decisions will be formally approved by resolution at the next supervisors’ meeting.
Also on Monday, supervisors hashed out their upcoming approach to other applications for funding — both for purchase of services contracts with local organizations and for Rescue Plan applicants.
A group of county staffers will organize the applications, with purchase of service requests allocated first, followed by Rescue Plan funds after April 1, in the anticipation of federal guidance on such contracts.