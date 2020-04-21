A national study released Monday found that a black person in Dubuque County is 13 times more likely to be arrested for marijuana possession than a white person.
Statewide, black people in Iowa are seven times more likely to be arrested for such an offense, despite the fact that black and white residents use marijuana at about the same rate, according to American Civil Liberties Union. That ratio is the fifth-worst in the country.
The report indicates that Dubuque County’s racial disparity for such arrests is the second-largest among qualifying counties in the state. However, just 16 of Iowa’s 99 counties met the qualification threshold of the study, which looked at arrests from 2010 to 2018. Clayton, Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties were among those that did not meet the threshold.
Lt. Ted McClimon, public information officer for the Dubuque Police Department, said officials plan to review the study thoroughly.
“We are always concerned about potential disparities,” he said. “We will review the report to see if there are any policies or procedural issues we can address.”
McClimon said the new ACLU report is “similar” to one released by that organization in 2013.
That study, released in 2013 and covering arrests from 2001 to 2010, found that black people were eight times more likely than whites to be arrested for marijuana possession in Iowa. In Dubuque County, they were 10 times more likely.
Since that report was released, the Dubuque Police Department has implemented measures to increase accountability among officers. Body-worn cameras became mandatory in early 2017 and since have become a way to “accurately record police-community interactions,” McClimon said.
He also noted that Dubuque police have a “longstanding prohibition of racial profiling,” and such policies are enforced by supervisors and included in the training of new officers.
STAYING PROACTIVE
Dubuque County Sheriff Joe Kennedy called the ACLU report “concerning” but emphasized his belief that deputies are not profiling.
“I have confidence that our deputies are out there every day doing the best job they can to protect the public, and they are doing so in a fair and impartial manner,” he said.
In addition to wearing body cameras, deputies are required to fill out a “racial profiling form” after each traffic stop. Such reports detail the race of the vehicle’s driver.
African-Americans account for about 4% of the Dubuque County population, according to Kennedy. He said data from a three-year stretch ending in 2019 found that 6% of traffic stops made by the sheriff’s department involved black drivers.
“If that number was higher — if it was around 20% — then I would be more concerned and I would see that as more of an indication that people are being targeted,” Kennedy said.
Once a stop is made, Kennedy encourages deputies to address any illegal activity they observe.
“If a deputy goes up on a car and they smell something or see indications of having illegal drugs, they are going to do what they need to do to resolve it,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if (the vehicle’s occupants) are white or black or bright orange. We want (the deputies) to be out there being proactive.”
ROOM FOR IMPROVEMENT
While Iowa’s ratio improved from the 2013 report to the 2020 one, ACLU of Iowa Communications Director Veronica Fowler cautioned that the recent findings aren’t cause for celebration.
“I would not call this an improvement,” she said. “This is not something to be proud of.”
Miquel Jackson, vice president of the Dubuque branch of the NAACP, offered a similar assessment.
“There was a little bit of improvement, but there is definitely a lot of work to be done,” he said.
Jackson emphasized that it will take a truly collaborative effort to address the disparities outlined in the ACLU report.
“I don’t think it is any one person’s fault,” he said. “It is the fault of the entire system, and I think the solution has to involve the entire criminal justice system — the citizens, the police officers and deputies, the lawyers, the judges and our elected officials.”
Across the state, the ACLU is encouraging communities to take proactive steps to address these disparities.
Fowler noted that some local governments are enacting ordinances against racial profiling and many are embracing training that specifically addresses implicit bias.
“We all like to think that we don’t have biases, but we all do,” she said. “It is just a matter of what kind and to what degree.”