Illinois, Wisconsin rankings

The ACLU study released Monday also ranked Illinois and Wisconsin as among the worst states for racial disparities in marijuana possession arrests.

In Wisconsin, a black person is more than four times more likely to be arrested -- the 14th-worst rate.

Grant County was among the counties that met the qualifying thresholds for the study. It found that a black person in that county was 14 times more likely to be arrested for marijuana possession than a white person.

Crawford, Iowa and Lafayette counties did not meet the threshold.

A black person in Illinois was 7.5 times more likely to be arrested for the crime than a white person during the study period of 2011 to 2018 -- the third-worst ratio in the country.

Jo Daviess County did not meet the qualifying threshold.

However, the sale and use of recreational marijuana became legal for adults in Illinois on Jan. 1.