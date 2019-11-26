Stable funding for education and mental health services and the preservation of economic development tax incentives again topped Dubuque community officials’ priorities for Iowa lawmakers in 2020.
City of Dubuque officials were joined Monday by representatives from Dubuque County, Dubuque Community Schools and Holy Family Catholic Schools. Each discussed priorities for the upcoming legislative session.
Joining community officials were Iowa Sens. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, and Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, and Iowa Reps. Chuck Isenhart and Lindsay James, both Dubuque Democrats, and Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta.
Iowa Rep. Andy McKean, D-Anamosa, was unable to attend, according to organizers.
City and county officials pushed lawmakers to fully fund and “continue to hold Iowa cities and residential property taxpayers harmless” for property tax “backfill payments” that local officials fear could be cast in limbo to shore up state budget shortfalls.
Dubuque City Manager Mike Van Milligen also asked lawmakers to preserve and strengthen the state’s tax-increment-financing laws and historic tax credit program as lawmakers look to evaluate and possibly revamp or eliminate certain credits.
“Dubuque went from one of the highest unemployment rates in the country (in the 1980s) to one of five cities (across the country) with unemployment under 2%,” Van Milligen said. “Tax increment financing has played a huge role in that.”
Dubuque Community Schools Superintendent Stan Rheingans pushed the Legislature “to find its way” to a 3.75% increase in supplemental state aid to schools to push per-pupil spending to the national average.
“The past decade has not been good for public education,” Rheingans said, noting increases in supplemental state aid to school has averaged about 1.75%, while schools have seen average yearly cost increases of 3%.
County, city and school officials, too, stressed the importance of finding ways to address increased mental health support for students and residents.
Gov. Kim Reynolds this year signed legislation to create a statewide children’s mental health system.
“While regions work through the process of complying with (new state requirements), the Legislature should keep its promise and discuss permanent funding solutions,” according to the Urban County Coalition, a coalition of the five largest counties in eastern Iowa, including Dubuque County. “We believe that with the new responsibilities that the state has asked regions to assume, any funding mechanism must be long term, sustainable and include significant state participation.”
Rheingans echoed that sentiment.
“Our students ... are in crisis,” he said. “They have brain health issues, and I’ll tell you it is months, months before they’re able to receive treatment.”
He added: “If public education is going to provide brain health services to our young people ... it can’t be a mandate without resources.”
Holy Family Catholic Schools Chief Administrator Phillip Bormann said the organization’s primary goal is to create educational savings accounts, which “allows families the right and the freedom to decide where their child goes to school,” including accredited private schools.
Bormann, too, advocated for extending a tax-credit scholarship program that helps Iowa students from low- and lower-middle-income households to afford private schooling.
Koelker, who sits on the Senate Education Appropriations Subcommittee, stressed that K-12 education funding in Iowa has increased by $845 million since fiscal year 2011. And lawmakers this year passed a 2% increase in supplemental aid and increased rural transportation funding for schools to the tune of about $35 million.
While “it’s never enough,” she argued no lawmaker is trying to underfund schools.
“At the end of day, we have a budget to balance,” she said.
As for mental health funding, Koelker said lawmakers must “put our heads together in a bipartisan way ... to figure out how that mechanism can fund not just adult mental health, but children’s mental health.”
“I don’t think that can be put on the burdens of our schools,” she said. “It needs to be not just on the burdens of property taxpayers (either), which is where mental health is currently funded.”
Jochum said Dubuque has “tremendous opportunities in this community to be the pilot project and the leaders in moving our state forward on many fronts.”
“I agree, the most important investment that state government can make is in its people, and that is education at all levels,” she said.