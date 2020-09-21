SAVANNA, Ill. – Authorities say two Jo Daviess County men face charges after a shooting early Sunday morning in Savanna.
Tylor Disney and Matthew Love, both of Stockton, were arrested Sunday on charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, a class “1” felony in Illinois, according to a press release issued by Savanna Police Chief Jeff Doran. Class “1” felonies are generally punishable by between four and 15 years in prison.
The release states that police received a call at approximately 3:30 a.m. Sunday of shots fired in the 1000 block of Main Street.
“Upon arrival officers found that numerous rounds of ammunition had been discharged,” according to the release. “No one was injured as a result of the shooting.”
Disney and Love are being held at the Carroll County Jail in Mount Carroll.