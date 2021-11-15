MANCHESTER, Iowa — Attorneys disagree on whether a pending motion pauses the payments of a $70,000 fine placed on owners of a now-shuttered Manchester roadside zoo.
Recent documents filed in the case of Tom and Pam Sellner, of Cricket Hollow Animal Park, state that the couple did not pay their first $1,000 payment which was due Nov. 1.
However, the Sellners’ attorney, Joey Hoover, said in an email to the Telegraph Herald that a motion he filed in mid-October should pause payments until a judge rules on it.
The motion argues that the $70,000 fine is excessive and that the couple was double-fined for animals missing during a 2019 court-ordered removal of their zoo’s animals.
The initial order, which also closed the zoo, was issued following a 2019 civil trial during which Iowa District Court Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley found the animals’ living conditions “deplorable” and declared the zoo to be a public nuisance.
A contempt hearing took place in January. The plaintiffs, assisted by Animal Legal Defense Fund, argued that the Sellners violated the initial court order by removing animals from their property prior to rescue operations.
An order filed by Ackley on Sept. 28 ruled that the Sellners are fined $500 per animal missing during the two-day rescue operation, totaling $70,000.
Brandon Underwood, one of the attorneys for the plaintiffs, recently filed a letter to notify Ackley that the first fine payment from the Sellners was not received.
“Based on that correspondence (with Hoover), it is our understanding that Defendants have not made that payment and do not intend to do so,” the letter states.
Hoover’s motion argues that there was confusion about what animals had to be removed from the zoo in the initial court order, and it is unclear how it was determined what animals were missing.
“The Court is punishing them twice for the same animals. The Court is only allowed to punish the defendants once for each animal,” the motion states. “...Since there is no specific (rescue) date in any order, the double punishment is unwarranted.”
Pam Sellner also told the Telegraph Herald that she does not intend to pay the fine, and she will appeal the ruling if ordered to do so.
“They double-dipped when they counted all the animals they claimed were missing,” she said.
In the letter, Underwood argues that the motion to reconsider the order does not automatically pause fine payments, even though the motion involves the total fine amount.
“Regardless of the ultimate amount of the contempt fines issued, the Sellners unquestionably owe the amount of the first (several) payment(s),” the letter states. “Thus, we believe that Defendants’ first payment is untimely regardless of how the Court rules on their motion for reconsideration.”
No documents have been filed yet regarding a ruling on Hoover’s motion or a response to Underwood’s letter.