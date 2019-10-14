Police said a man was injured after his vehicle struck a parked vehicle, forcing it to strike a second parked vehicle, Friday afternoon in Dubuque.
Brandon R. Wilwert, 37, of Dubuque, was transported to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, according to Dubuque police.
Police said Wilwert was traveling west on Rosedale Avenue about 100 feet west of the intersection with Wood Street at 2:25 p.m. Wilwert told police that he fell asleep and rear-ended a parked car on the side of Rosedale. The collision sent the parked car into another parked car. The second parked car left the roadway and damaged landscaping in the 1800 block of Rosedale.
Wilwert was cited with failure to maintain control, failure to provide insurance and failure to have a valid driver’s license.