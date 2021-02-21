Frank and Robin O’Connor have been volunteer DuRide drivers for years, and they haven’t let the COVID-19 pandemic stop their service.
Robin started volunteering with DuRide in 2010, and Frank joined in 2013. DuRide’s services underwent a big change this past year, as the nonprofit organization limited its rides for members — most of whom are at least 65 years old — to just medical appointments.
However, the change hasn’t stopped the O’Connors from still doing what they could over the past year.
“It’s a way of giving back to the community that has supported us all of our lives,” said Frank, a lifelong Dubuquer. “It doesn’t take a lot of time or a lot of effort. You just have to put some gas in your car to get around a little bit.”
While COVID-19 changes have decreased the number of rides DuRide provides, the O’Connors still give multiple rides per week.
“For me, (volunteering) is about meeting all these people that I never would have had the chance of meeting,” Robin said. “They’re all so thankful that we do this because they wouldn’t have a way to get places if we didn’t.”
“The biggest thrill of this whole thing is the gratitude,” Frank added. “Sometimes, they’re saying ‘Thank you’ two or three times in the car.”
DuRide Executive Director Greg Orwoll said the O’Connors already were established volunteers before he joined the organization.
“Early on, I discovered the O’Connors were folks that were essentially always available,” he said. “That hasn’t changed in all the time I’ve been here. They’re so pleasant to work with, and they’re so committed to our members.”
The couple also participates in initiatives DuRide started to meet pandemic needs. This includes home food deliveries through the organization’s partnership with the Salvation Army, and Robin said she helps make birthday cards for DuRide members.
About seven weeks ago, Orwoll said DuRide picked up home delivery for Convivium Urban Farmstead’s free casserole program. The O’Connors also joined that effort as drivers.
“We kind of put together a montage of things, and our volunteers, the O’Connors included, jumped into everything,” Orwoll said.
The O’Connors often don’t get a chance to work closely together while volunteering for Duride, but the couple said working within the same organization gives them something in common to discuss.
Sometimes, they partner on food deliveries. Frank said he will drive while Robin drops off food, eliminating the need to find parking.
“It saves her a lot of time walking,” Frank said. “A lot of individuals do it by themselves. With two of us, it really helps out with the delivery of food.”
While active volunteer numbers decreased from 176 pre-pandemic to about 50 now, Orwoll said those numbers are starting to pick up again as more people are vaccinated.
“All indications are that when we get back towards normal, I don’t see any reason why we wouldn’t continue all of these programs we’ve been offering, as long as there’s volunteers,” he said.