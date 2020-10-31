Dubuque Community Schools officials announced Friday that they will serve free meals to students for the rest of the 2020-2021 school year.
Additionally, anyone 18 years old and younger can receive no-cost breakfasts and lunches through the district’s continued participation in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program, according to a press release.
Children can receive meals served at their schools, as well as at the district’s grab-and-go locations, which operate on school days.
Those locations are:
- Fulton Elementary School bus drive-up lane: 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
- Prescott Elementary School bus drive up lane: 11 to 11:30 a.m.
- George Washington Middle School, at the south side main building entrance: 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
- Hempstead High School, in the back parking lot near the Vizaleea Drive exit: 11 to 11:30 a.m.