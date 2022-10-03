A Dubuque felon found in possession of a firearm was sentenced today to nearly two years in federal prison.
Tremaine L. Moore Jr., 22, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to one year and nine months in prison after previously pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon.
He must serve three years of supervised release after his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
Court documents state that Dubuque police pulled over the vehicle Moore was driving on the night of Dec. 4 because it did not have a front license plate and it had dark front windows.
A police K-9 indicated that the scent of illegal narcotics was coming from the vehicle.
Officers executing a search warrant found a loaded handgun tucked between the passenger seat and the center console of the vehicle. Moore admitted to possessing the weapon, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa.
Moore originally faced state-level charges, but those were dropped because the federal case was being pursued.
Moore was prohibited from having a firearm because he was convicted of three felonies in July 2018 -- criminal gang participation, conspiracy to commit a nonforcible felony and third-degree burglary, according to a press release.
"He was also prohibited from possessing a firearm because he was (1) an unlawful user of marijuana and (2) subject to a court order restraining him from harassing, stalking or threatening an intimate partner," states the release.