EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Authorities said one person was injured when a small fire broke out Saturday afternoon at an East Dubuque senior-living facility.
The person, an employee of Bell Tower Retirement Community, 430 Sidney St., was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he or she was treated for smoke inhalation and released, according to the East Dubuque Fire Department. That person’s name was not released.
A press release states that a fire in the laundry room outside of the facility’s memory-care unit was reported at 1:35 p.m. Saturday. East Dubuque firefighters were able to extinguish it with a water can, as it was limited to a dryer.
The release states that the injured employee had used a fire extinguisher on the small blaze and shut the dryer door and laundry room door before firefighters arrived, “limiting the amount of damage to the building.”
“(The) fire is accidental in nature and is believed to have started in the dryer itself,” the release states.
Bell Tower officials declined to comment.