A free traveling exhibit in Dubuque this week chronicles the life of diarist and Holocaust victim Anne Frank.
“Let Me Be Myself: The Life Story of Anne Frank,” is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today through Saturday, March 19, at University of Dubuque’s Multicultural Student Center within the Peter and Susan Smith Welcome Center, according to a press release.
Hosted by the school’s Department of Teacher Education and Office of Multicultural Student Engagement, the exhibit was designed and produced by the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam and distributed throughout the United States by the Anne Frank Center at the University of South Carolina. It is available throughout Iowa through the University of Iowa Provost’s Global Forum.
The exhibit details Frank’s life from her birth in Frankfurt, Germany, on June 12, 1929, to her death in the Bergen-Belsen Concentration Camp in 1945. One third of the exhibit connects Frank’s story with the present through the stories of young people today.
“Anne Frank's story is relevant to what is happening in our world right now,” Jeffrey Haverland, associate professor of teacher education at UD, said in the release. “As teachers, we know that building connections between the past and present facilitates authentic learning, and it is in these highly teachable moments that we can truly consider history's influence on our lives.”
Four UD students will provide guided tours of the exhibit -- Alivia Auer, a junior math in secondary education and mathematics double major; April Freihage, a junior elementary education major; Darby Hawtrey, a senior elementary education major with a coaching endorsement; and Sammi Tolnai, a junior elementary education major.