FARLEY, Iowa — Farley residents voiced their desire to have a multi-use library that ideally would be centrally located in the city.
About 40 community members gathered at Memorial Hall on Thursday night for the first in a series of public input meetings, which are being held through an agreement between the City of Farley and FEH Design.
The meetings are meant to gather input and plan for a new library, post office and other downtown amenities.
“Out of these exercises and these meetings, we hope to be able to present the council with recommendations (on plans),” Mayor Jeff Simon said.
The meetings also come after months of discussion about a new library location. The Farley branch of the Dubuque County Library District closed its previous location in the Drexler Middle School building on July 31 after the Western Dubuque Community School Board rescinded the agreement for the library to operate there.
Kevin Eipperle, FEH Design vice president and architect, told people at the meeting that FEH Design staff calculated that 6,000 square feet of space will be needed for a new permanent library and encouraged residents to think in the coming weeks of a suitable location.
“They can be potential locations for where a temporary library might go, too, maybe something half that size or a quarter of that,” he added.
Amanda Vazquez, Dubuque County Library District director, added that a permanent space of that size would allow for the district to offer bigger programs on the west side of the county, noting that the Epworth branch isn’t large enough to hold bigger programs there.
“We would like it if we could bookend the county so people would have the option to come to Farley instead of having to always come to Asbury,” she said.
Vazquez also shared that 28% of Farley residents have a library card, and 78 programs were held at the Farley branch in 2019, the last pre-COVID-19 pandemic year.
Sites identified by the FEH Design staff included options in the downtown area along First Street, as well as a few sites by the Community Park. However, most people expressed the desire to see something located downtown to make it easier for everyone to get to the library.
Residents also expressed the desire to see the library serve different functions, and ideas included a meeting space, senior center, coffee shop and gym.
“It should just be a space for people of all ages in the community,” Farley resident Jill Doyle said. “It’s just a gathering place. A library should be a hub.”