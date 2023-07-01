A slate of new laws takes effect in Iowa and Illinois starting today.
New laws include a reorganization of Iowa’s state government agencies, an increase to the income limit for child care assistance and a ban on books depicting sex acts from school libraries.
As state legislatures pass laws, some take effect upon enactment by the governor’s signature, while others take effect at a later date. Iowa’s, Wisconsin’s and Illinois’ fiscal years begin July 1, so laws with tax or spending implications often take effect then. Iowa lawmakers historically also have chosen to make many other laws effective as of that fiscal year start date.
Recommended for you
No new laws take effect in Wisconsin today.
Iowa
The Iowa Legislature earlier this year passed a series of laws that reshaped state government as a whole. What Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds referred to as her “government realignment” plan consolidated what were 37 executive branch agencies into 16 — combining some departments and positions and cutting or reassigning the duties of others.
Reynolds’ office said in a recent statement that work toward the realignment already was well on its way, despite the laws mainly taking effect today. Once fully implemented, the realignment would eliminate 513 state government positions that were vacant at the time of the law’s passage and save an estimated $214 million over four years, Reynolds’ office said.
When promoting her realignment plan, Reynolds said it would reduce the size and cost of state government and that it was a much-needed update.
“State government can’t realize its full potential while it’s still set up to conduct business as it did 40 years ago,” she said in a statement. “We can do better for Iowans.”
Another new law in effect as of today restricts the state government information accessible by the State Auditor’s Office — the elected official responsible for oversight of government operations and spending — and bans the state auditor from suing state government departments, elected officials and appointed boards to enforce a subpoena for documents.
State Auditor Rob Sand, the only Democrat to win a statewide election in Iowa in 2022, recently posted about the law’s opponents in a post on social media.
“There’s no debate about right versus wrong or who is telling the truth: every single professional organization or government watchdog who has weighed in on Iowa’s new pro-corruption bill agrees it is a disaster,” he said.
Republicans have said the new law protects residents’ personal information.
More families also will be eligible for child care assistance as of today due to a law that increases the income limit for child care assistance to 160% of the federal poverty level — about $39,776 for a family of three or $48,000 for a family of four. The same law also requires those children’s parents or guardians to work or be in either school or a vocational training program for 32 hours per week on average, an increase of four hours per week.
Also as of today, teenagers will be able to work later and longer hours at more kinds of jobs. Teens under 16 can work up to six hours on a school day and 9 p.m. during the school year. They can work until 11 p.m. during the summer. Those 16 and older can work just as much as adults and also can serve alcohol at restaurants with parents’ permission.
Other laws from Iowa’s session technically take effect today but will not be fully enacted for some time.
As of today, schools must remove books depicting sex acts, but the rule is not enforceable until Jan. 1.
The new asset limit of $15,000 for qualification for federal food assistance technically takes effect today but comes with a deadline of July 1, 2025, for full enactment, so recipients likely will not be impacted for some time. Still, area food pantries have expressed concerns about an estimated increase in need for their services.
Other Iowa laws taking effect today:
- The 12-year statute of limitations for a prior domestic violence conviction determining a later domestic violence charge as a second or subsequent offense will be eliminated.
- “Noneconomic” damage awards in lawsuits against health care providers will now be capped at $250,000 unless a jury deems damages to be substantial or permanent — in which case, awards will be capped at $1 million against an individual provider or $2 million against a hospital.
- A driver who eludes law enforcement or “willfully fails” to stop when directed to by law enforcement will now have committed a Class D felony, rather than an aggravated misdemeanor.
- Law enforcement officers will have authority to make arrests anywhere in the state as long as they are not routinely patrolling outside their jurisdiction.
- Insurance providers will be banned from paying pharmacies participating in the 340B drug program less than other pharmacies.
- Parents will be able to deliver newborn infants to social work providers, in addition to health care facilities, if they want to put the newborn up for adoption — an expansion of the state’s Newborn Safe Haven Act.
Illinois
As of today, Illinois’ 1% sales tax on groceries — which had been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic — will be back in effect.
Illinois’ state fuel tax will increase from 42.3 cents per gallon to 45.4 cents per gallon.
Fees for real estate transactions at county recorders’ offices will double from $9 to $18 to help grow the state’s rental housing support program.