MANCHESTER, Iowa – Manchester City Council members voted unanimously to reimburse the Manchester Cemetery Board up to one-third of the cost of making structural repairs to a city landmark.
An inspection determined the structure had multiple issues with mortar joints and many of the head joints in the stone sills had no mortar in them at all. Additionally, the cast ledge stones have large chunks of materials missing on both the east and west walls.
The council would pay $699.93 toward the repairs of the mausoleum at the nonprofit Oakland Cemetery. The total cost of the repairs is estimated to be $2,100.
The figure set by the council is similar to a formula used in the city’s facade grant program.