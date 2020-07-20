Alastair Heim remembers a section of his elementary school library in Hazel Green, Wis., completely devoted to Dr. Seuss.
The famous author’s books, read to him by teachers and librarians, was where he was introduced to characters such as Sam-I-Am and the Cat in the Hat.
Heim remembers being taken by the fanciful drawings and enraptured by the clever rhymes.
More than 30 years later, the Hazel Green native was given the opportunity of a lifetime: He would write the next official story for the Cat in the Hat.
“It was an experience that I don’t think I could ever properly explain,” Heim said. “I never thought I would come within 10 feet of writing for a series like this.”
Heim is a picture book author who, since 2016, has had several of his children’s books published, including “Love You, Too” and “No Tooting at Tea.”
Prior to books, Heim worked in marketing in Kansas City, Mo.
It wasn’t until he had children and began reading picture books to them that the idea of being an author even dawned on him.
“I was reading these books, and I started to wonder if I could do this,” Heim said. “I started to write my own stuff, and I had a couple of years’ worth of stories before I finally started trying to get in touch with a literary agent.”
Last year, Heim was called by his agent and told he had been given the opportunity to submit a draft for a new book planned by publisher Random House.
The premise was simple: The Cat in the Hat goes to the White House.
Heim was left to come up with the rest — and he had four days to submit the first draft.
“I got home that night and kissed my wife and kids goodbye and locked myself in a room for four days straight,” Heim said. “I didn’t really have a book title or a storyline. I was given the freedom to come up with it all myself.”
Over the next month, Heim would continue to receive correspondence from the publisher, asking him to submit additional drafts and make requested edits. He knew he was still one of many authors being considered for the project, so he made sure not to give his hopes up.
It wasn’t until last August, when Heim was attending the funeral for his grandmother, that he received a text he long had waited for.
His story was chosen to be published.
“I was with my cousin, and he could see the smile on my face when I got the text,” Heim said. “He asked me what was up. I said, ‘I can’t talk about it, but it’s pretty cool.’”
“If I Had Your Vote – By the Cat in the Hat” was released this month.
The story revolves around the Cat in the Hat visiting the White House while informing the reader about all the changes he would make if elected president, such as repainting the walls and filling the fridge with fun foods.
Alastair’s parents, Gary and Shirley Heim still live in Hazel Green. They said they always knew their son was imaginative, but they never envisioned him taking his talents so far.
“We were kind of awestruck when we found out,” said Shirley. “It’s a huge accomplishment, and we are very proud of him.”
For Heim, the experience has been surreal, seeing his name printed next to the Cat in the Hat, showing the published copies to his children. He never imagined his career as an author would lead to this.
“It’s an absolute dream come true that I do not take for granted for a millisecond,” Heim said. “I can’t express how much it means to me that I get to write with this character.”
Heim said the future only looks brighter. The reception to his most recent book has been stellar, and he already started work on his next Cat in the Hat book.
It’s a lot of pressure, but he said he is excited because, although the dream has come true, why settle with the one book when he could write two?