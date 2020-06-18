UPDATE
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said up to 1 million gallons of liquid fertilizer spilled today at a Dubuque business and some of it might have flowed into a nearby detention basin.
The spill at Gavilon near the intersection of Kerper Boulevard and East 12th Street was reported at about 6:15 a.m. today, according to the Dubuque Fire Department, which initially characterized it as a "small spill" in a press release this morning.
"The company reported the release occurred when a pump was left running as fertilizer was offloaded from a barge," stated a DNR press release. "They estimate as much as 1 million gallons of fertilizer may have spilled, with most contained onsite."
It notes that some of the fertilizer might have flowed into the 16th Street detention basin. Some it ran across Kerper Boulevard near Purina Drive.
The Dubuque Fire Department's hazardous materials team responded and worked to contain the spill. Kerper and other nearby roadways were closed for several hours during that effort.
The DNR release reported that staff from the department were on-site, "checking to ensure the leak is contained and looking for environmental impacts."
"As of 10:30 a.m., there was no sign of a fish kill," the release stated. "DNR will monitor the cleanup and consider appropriate enforcement action."