DARLINGTON, Wis. — A two-year street reconstruction project on Wisconsin 23 in Darlington is expected to begin in late March, according to a press release.
The first phase will include the Main Street bridge, Main Street and Wisconsin 23, extending from East River Street north to Minerva Street. That portion of the project is expected to conclude in November.
A second phase next year extends from County Shop Road to East River Street. Construction is anticipated to run from April to October 2022.
Traffic on Wisconsin 23 and Wisconsin 81 will be detoured during both construction seasons. No on-street parking will be available on Wisconsin 23 within construction zones, but local traffic and emergency vehicles will be permitted.