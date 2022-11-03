The president of Clarke University announced Wednesday that he will step down after two and a half years with hopes that his successor will see the university through its “next steps.”
Thom Chesney will continue in the position through the end of the year, at which point an interim president will be appointed.
Chesney said he decided to step down after considering the university’s trajectory and determining it would be best for another person to guide it through its next steps. He has held the position since July 2019.
“It came to a point where I thought, ‘I can do this work, I love this work, and I love this place, but I have to be true to myself and the institution,’ and I believe that someone else with a different skill set can do it even better,” he told the Telegraph Herald.
Margaret Mary Cosgrove, vice chair of the Clarke Board of Trustees, said the board is in the process of identifying an interim president to take over at the end of the year. The timeline for the official president search has not yet been set.
Cosgrove highlighted Chesney’s work guiding the university through the COVID-19 pandemic and said the board will work to identify candidates who will have a similar dedication to Clarke’s core values of education, charity, justice and freedom.
She also acknowledged there was some tension among board members in the months preceding Chesney’s resignation. She said the strain revolved around “disagreements on which direction to take (the university) and how quickly to move.”
In the wake of those disagreements, several members chose to resign.
Jenifer Westphal, of Philadelphia, Pa., was one of those board members. She said Wednesday that she resigned in early June because she felt she could no longer “uphold (her) fiduciary responsibilities,” given the college’s direction at the time.
While recognizing Chesney’s contributions to the college, Westphal said she was frustrated with him and several other board members over a $1 million donation she arranged for the creation of a multicultural center on campus. She spoke from her experience as an alumna and donor but said she could not elaborate on conversations she had as a trustee.
“It was just a dream, an idea,” she said of the center. “... In the process of figuring out how that gift would be used, I found the communication process (with Chesney, Vice President for Institutional Advancement Bill Biebuyck and some board members) to be very frustrating, so ultimately, I pulled the donation.”
Westphal said she would be open to resuming discussions with the college on ways to potentially move forward with the contribution.
Chesney said he did not feel any particular tension amongst board members and that he could not discuss any “matters of works in progress.” But he said neither point was a consideration in his decision to leave.
“There’s no one individual tipping point or anything,” he said. “It was a broad discernment of the big picture and fit.”
He said his favorite part of the job has been the connections he forged with students, staff and the Dubuque community at large. He expressed hope his successor will build off the groundwork he’s laid.
“I’m not rushing off to anything,” Chesney said of his plans to stay in Dubuque for a while. “I’m opening myself up to the wide world of possibility.”
