EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Authorities said a motorcyclist was found unresponsive Sunday and airlifted for medical treatment after a crash in rural East Dubuque.
Michael J. Leibold, 38, of East Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, then airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, according to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.
A press release about the crash did not provide an update on his condition. The release states that Leibold was found unresponsive on North Badger Road near Ridge Drive in rural East Dubuque at about 6:20 a.m. Sunday. Responding officers determined that he had wrecked his motorcycle in what they deemed a “single-vehicle accident.”
He has been charged with driving with a suspended license, and the investigation is ongoing.