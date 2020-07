News in your town

More local adults returning to college to upskill

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Saturday)

Motorcyclist injured in 2-vehicle crash in Lafayette County

Field of Dreams to host First Responders Appreciation Day featuring Chicago, N.Y. police

Capri College closed after student tests positive for COVID-19

In summer derailed by COVID-19, arrival of famous sweet corn welcomed in Dubuque

48 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death in Dubuque County; more cases reported in 7 other local counties

During Dubuque NAACP event, attendees talk needed changes to criminal justice system

Politics: Finkenauer vs. Hinson fundraising thrived during pandemic

Tri-state people in business: New hires, promotions, achievements

Stretch of busy Dubuque roadway to close for months

A 'summer like no other:' Local families, officials navigate youth programs during pandemic

City of Dubuque confirms internal investigation into arrest; activists say video shows 'questionable force'

UPDATE: City of Dubuque confirms internal investigation into Friday night arrest

Capri College closed after student tests positive for COVID-19

In summer derailed by COVID-19, arrival of famous sweet corn welcomed in Dubuque

68 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death in Dubuque County in 24 hours; more cases in Delaware, Jackson, Jones counties

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Friday)

Graduates: Clarke University

Dean's list: Carthage College

1 airlifted after crash in Jo Daviess County

Authorities: Montfort man arrested for 3rd OWI after being injured in crash

Police: Woman taken by ambulance after rear-end crash in Dubuque

Police: Dubuque teen taken to hospital after rollover crash

Local law enforcement reports

Jackson County supervisors now eyeing 2021 vote on jail project

Maquoketa committee to re-examine fireworks ordinance

Amid surge in COVID-19 cases, Bellevue mayor recommends masks in public

Hillcrest Family Services hires new CEO/president

Dubuque police: Man stole $1,000 from woman, then assaulted, robbed her in alley

OWI convictions, deferments in Dubuque County

Police: Dubuque man smashes window to enter building, tries to break down door with hammer

Authorities: After search, PDC man arrested on homicide charge in 3-year-old's death

Wisconsin man accused of attempted homicide arrested in Dyersville

Dubuque County with 59 more COVID-19 cases, Grant County jumps by 10

Southwest Arterial poised to soon open

Authorities: Dubuque man leads trooper, law enforcement on chase topping 100 mph

Face time: Teen opens eyes with her makeup designs

City Council makes $276,000 investment in Dubuque Dream Center

Longtime Dubuque historian retires

Year-round facility: $3.4 million project underway at Dubuque country club