For those who have lost a loved one, the holiday season can be bittersweet.
There are the parties and gatherings and memories of joyous years past. But these things can be constant reminders of empty seats and missing faces.
“I’m 81 years old and two of my younger brothers have died, my husband died last month and two of our children are deceased,” attendee Jane Morgan said. “I guess you could say I’ve had my share of grief.”
On Wednesday, Morgan was one of the more than 30 people who stepped from a dark and rainy night into Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home in Dubuque, all seeking guidance on how to handle their grief over the holidays.
“Grief is sneaky,” Morgan said after. “It’s true. It can sneak up on you with a sight, a smell, a sound, a song. It could be anything.”
The audience heard from Dubuque motivational speaker Jim Jelinske, who shared a light-hearted presentation complete with optical illusions and magic tricks focused on practical tips for coping with grief during the holidays.
Central to Jelinske’s message was that grief is natural and that each person experiences it differently.
“It’s a natural reaction to loss,” Jelinske said. “That doesn’t mean it’s not difficult. There’s work that needs to be done in grieving. But we know that if we use tools that work for us in our grieving, it makes it somewhat more peaceful in getting through.”
Jelinske has been presenting on grief for several years. He experienced it himself when his father died two years ago.
“Even today, I still miss him and I think about him all the time,” Jelinske said.
Jelinske said that developing a “holiday grief box”, or a metaphorical tool box, and setting realistic boundaries can be useful.
“It’s OK to say no,” Jelinske said. “It’s OK to say not this time or it’s OK to negotiate and compromise and communicate with people who are expecting you to be a part of their holidays.”
Ahead of time, people might want to sit down and decide who they will spend the holidays with, what they will do, when and where.
“Where am I going to go and why am I doing this?” Jelinske said. “Am I doing this for myself? Or am I doing this for other people so that they feel comfortable?”
Something that stood out to Morgan was the importance of using a loved one’s name.
“People are afraid that if they say his name, (I’ll) cry,” Morgan said. “But you need to talk about the deceased because they lived, and they had a life, and you want to remember them, and you want people to remember them.”
Jelinske suggested identifying safe people who can be depended on if something becomes too much.
After the death of his father, Jelinske’s family made a donation in his name and got together and shared stories about him.
“It was wonderful and it got to be fun after a while,” Jelinske said. “After a while, we were crying with laughter and tears because of all the things we started storytelling about him.”
The Hospice of Dubuque offers bereavement services not only for hospice families, but also for anyone in the community experiencing a loss, bereavement coordinator Mary Boots said.
“Holidays are extremely difficult for people who are experiencing grief,” Boots said. “In our culture, we have so many traditions when it comes to the holidays and so much gathering that happens ... when the holidays approach it really triggers those emotions. Not having that person there is really obvious.”
Boots said it is essential to act respectfully during the holidays and to refrain from judging others and how they might be handling grief.
The program offers holiday planners and booklets.
“Sometimes if we plan about things we can feel like we’re a little bit in control,” Boots said.
Dubuque author and speaker Mary Potter Kenyon has facilitated many programs on grieving and holiday grief over the years.
Over the course of three years, Kenyon lost her mother, husband and grandson.
“I had to have a personal experience getting through the holidays and you are anything but jolly,” Kenyon said.
The first Thanksgiving after her husband died, Kenyon’s family went out to eat instead of cooking.
“We’d never done it before, and we’ve never done it since,” Kenyon said. “I just knew I couldn’t make that pumpkin pie.”
Kenyon said that journaling, charitable acts and finding new rituals are ways of coping.
Kenyon suggested making a holiday plan, as well as a back-up plan.
“I think if you have a plan to get through it, it helps a lot,” Kenyon said. “But let yourself bolt from the room if you have to.”
The Christmas after her grandson died, Kenyon’s family tried out a game where everyone brought the most hideous gift they could find. Kenyon gave her daughter a doll made out of nuts.
It was fun, and the family found something to smile about.
Kenyon tells others to do what they need to do to get through the holidays.
“Give yourself permission to not do everything you used to do,” Kenyon said.