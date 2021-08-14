The tri-state area followed many national trends between 2010 and 2020, with populations growing modestly in counties with the largest cities but shrinking in those that are more rural.
The data released this week by the U.S. Census Bureau was mainly raw, for use by state governments in the redistricting process for congressional and state legislative districts. But it also offered glimpses at the age, racial and ethnic makeup of the area.
Overall, the 10 counties in the Telegraph Herald coverage area increased by 3,249 residents, or 1%, from the 2010 census and the one completed last year. The 10-county total moved to 304,334.
But all of that growth was in four counties.
Dubuque County, the area’s urban hub, grew by 5,613 people, or 6%, from 93,653 to 99,266. That is the greatest amount of growth of all the counties in the region.
But the growth in the city of Dubuque was less significant — an increase of 3.5%, or 2,030 people.
“Any time we have grown it’s a good thing,” said City Planner Wally Wernimont. “That 3.5% is the largest population growth change since between 1960 and 1970.”
The increase brings the city’s population to 59,667, exceeding the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 estimates for Dubuque, which were just less than 58,000. The official growth in population means more state and federal grant dollars for the city.
Smaller cities in the county grew at far greater rates.
The city of Asbury grew by 43%, or 1,773 people, to 5,943.
The city of Peosta grew by 39%, or 531 people, to 1,908.
The city of Farley grew by 15%, or 229 people, up to 1,766.
Cascade, Dyersville and Epworth also grew significantly.
Grant County, Wis., grew by 730 people, or 1.4%, from 51,208 to 51,938.
Of that, 612 people were added to Platteville’s population, growing it to 11,836.
Platteville Community Development Director Joe Carroll said the growth might just be from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
“That makes such a big impact on our population,” he said. “If it’s an increase in student population, it has a big impact on them, but a minor impact on the city. If it’s an increase otherwise, it’s a big impact to the city in parks, utilities. It reinforces some of the issues we were already working on — primarily housing needs in the community.”
Carroll said he would look into the more detailed data as soon as the U.S. Census Bureau releases it. But enrollment data compiled by the University of Wisconsin System shows UW-P had 7,928 students in the fall of 2010. That total had fallen by 711, to 7,217, in the fall of 2020.
Fennimore also grew — by 11% to 2,764.
The two other counties that had a higher population in 2020 than one decade earlier experienced only the slightest growth — Iowa County, Wis., by 22 residents and Jones County, Iowa, by eight.
All other area counties lost population. This population decrease in counties without an urban center is a national trend, one that was also apparent in the 2010 census compared to the 2000 census.
“When we look more closely at the patterns of population increase and decrease for counties this last decade, we see a strong relationship to population size, with small counties tending to lose population and more populous counties tending to gain people,” said Marc Perry, senior demographer with the U.S. Census Bureau.
Even within counties that grew, like Grant County, smaller towns shrank in the past 10 years. The population of Hazel Green, for instance, dropped by 7% — or 83 people — to 1,173.
The amount of change in each municipality smaller than those listed is unclear. That is also true for the unincorporated areas in counties of Iowa and Illinois. The U.S. Census Bureau only plainly listed population counts for areas with 5,000 or more. Populations for the smaller area Iowa cities were provided by the Iowa State Library. Populations for the smaller cities in Wisconsin and Illinois were provided by the nonprofit Redistricting Data Hub.
But the data showed that most area cities’ populations together grew more than the overall 10-county area in the last 10 years. That indicates that rural areas between cities lost more.
State legislatures now will take the raw data provided by the Census Bureau and use it in their various redistricting processes.