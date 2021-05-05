Gypsy moth aerial spraying is starting this month in Wisconsin.
The sites to be sprayed include locations in Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties.
The invasive moths have ravaged American forests by defoliating trees, particularly oaks. Gypsy moth caterpillars feed on trees’ leaves, stressing and ultimately killing the plants.
Spraying, which is conducted from a low-flying, yellow airplane, can begin as early as sunrise and will continue throughout the day as weather conditions allow, according to a press release.
The insecticide is not toxic to people, bees, animals or plants, but people with allergies might want to stay indoors or leave the area until treatments are completed. The airplanes are loud and could frighten pets or livestock. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection advises owners to keep them indoors or monitor them.
For more information, visit www.gypsymoth.wi.gov or call 1-800-642-6684.