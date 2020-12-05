MANCHESTER, Iowa — For Angelina and Andrew Rucker, of Manchester, a Christmas toy drive to help families in need helps them keep alive the memory of their son.
Killian, who was born on Dec. 3, 2018, suffered severe heart defects. He died on July 22, 2019, after spending seven and a half months in the hospital.
“When his birthday came around in December (2019), I wanted to do something to keep his name out there,” said Angelina. “I was talking with my sister, and she suggested seeing if we could do a toy drive for Christmas.”
After a successful first year, Killian’s Christmas Toy Drive is back. According to Angelina, this year’s drive will help twice as many families as last year’s event.
“We already have 14 families this year,” she explained. “We are not accepting any more families right now. We want to see where we are at with toys and donations. We will reassess in a couple of weeks to see if we can take any more families.”
Angelina said last year she tried to provide up to six gifts per child, something for the parents and a board game for the entire family.
The toy drive seeks donations of toys and money from those wishing to help support the cause.
This year’s drive already has lots of presents, mainly for younger children.
“For those looking to donate, I would suggest gifts geared for older children,” Angelina said.
She said monetary donations are welcome and might be used to provide grocery store gift cards for families.
Angelina said there are no income requirements for families to qualify.
“It’s strictly first-come, first-serve,” she said. “We do this in the local community and the immediate area around Manchester. Most of those who donate are from Manchester and the area around it.”