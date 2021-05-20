A Dubuque man linked to an August ambush shooting recently was sentenced to 10 years in prison for his involvement, as well as for violating his parole for a 2018 store break-in.
Cordaro T. Moon, 29, was sentenced in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to going armed with intent. As part of a plea deal, dismissed were charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, reckless use of a firearm and carrying weapons.
For his role in the August shooting, Moon was sentenced to five years in prison. However, an additional five years was added to his sentence for violating the terms of his probation for convictions of third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief and eluding. He had been sentenced to probation for breaking into a Dubuque Sprint store and leading police on a chase in 2018.
Court documents state that Moon then was involved in a shooting on Aug. 4 in the 2200 block of Washington Street.
A review of traffic camera footage showed that two vehicles — a vehicle driven by Deonte J.D. Massey-Beavers, 25, and a sport utility vehicle carrying Marcus L.D. Massey-Phillips, 27, Javarise J. Jackson, 25, and Moon — boxed in a third vehicle that had been traveling north in the 2200 block of Washington Street.
“The front passenger door of the (SUV) opens and a subject from the (SUV) fires multiple rounds at the (boxed-in vehicle),” state the court documents. “(That vehicle) maneuvers around the (SUV), strikes a street sign and flees the area.”
Documents state that police later found the vehicle unoccupied in the 3200 block of Getty Terrace “with multiple bullet holes/impacts,” though no injuries were reported.
Documents state that prior to the shooting, Jackson, Moon and Massey-Phillips met with Massey-Beavers, who is a brother of Massey-Phillips, in Comiskey Park to coordinate the ambush.
Massey-Beavers was sentenced in April to 10 years in prison for his role in the shooting after pleading guilty to intimidation with a dangerous weapon.
Massey-Phillips was sentenced in March to seven years in prison for his involvement in the shooting after entering an Alford plea to charges of reckless use of a firearm causing property damage and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Such a plea is not an admission of guilt, but the defendant acknowledges that sufficient evidence for a conviction exists.
In relation to the shooting, Jackson has pleaded not guilty to charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, reckless use of a firearm causing property damage and carrying weapons.