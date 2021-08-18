MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Maquoketa City Council members this week approved the first reading of an ordinance that would increase the pay for council members, the mayor and the mayor pro tempore.
Council members voted, 4-2, in favor of the ordinance. It would increase council member pay from $40 to $80 per meeting, with total compensation not to exceed $2,400 per calendar year, according to council documents.
Council members typically meet twice per month in regular session. Members also would be compensated at the same rate for any special council meetings, although not for committee meetings.
The mayor would receive $150 per meeting rather than $100, with total compensation not to exceed $4,500 annually, and the mayor pro tempore would earn $120 rather than $50 for each meeting during which he or she acts as mayor.
The proposed increase would be the first for the council since 1980 and the first for the mayor since 1989. It would not take effect until Jan. 1.
At this week’s meeting, Mayor Don Schwenker said the increased cost of living over the last four decades necessitates an increase in pay for city officials.
“I think after 41 years, a pay increase for the council is warranted,” he said. “I think you guys earn it.”
Council Member Mark Lyon, who voted in favor of the increase, said he researched the modern value of $40 in 1980, which is equivalent to about $132 today.
“(This increase) is not really keeping up with inflation, so I don’t think anyone should have too big of a problem with this,” he said.
Interim City Manager Mallory Smith said that in setting the proposed increase, city officials examined the pay rates of other local city councils and worked to maintain a simple payment system while fairly compensating elected officials.
“We wanted to suggest something realistic but modest,” she said Tuesday.
Council Members Dan Holm, Brent Good and Cory Simonson also voted in favor of the ordinance, while Josh Collister and Nathan Woodward voted against it.
“My personal philosophy is that I think politics should be volunteer,” Woodward told the Telegraph Herald on Tuesday. “I’m not on the City Council to make money. That’s not my motivation.”
The second reading of the proposed ordinance will take place at the next council meeting, slated for Sept. 7.