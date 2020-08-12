MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Two rooms at Maquoketa High School sustained significant damage after a portion of the roof blew off during Monday’s storm.
“The classrooms are basically totaled,” Superintendent Chris Hoover said. “The carpet is soaked, and the ceiling tiles are all ruined.”
Strong winds blew off part of the roof at about 1:30 p.m. Monday, leaving two classrooms and a hallway exposed to the storm’s downpour. Hoover and a janitor were inside the building at the time but were not injured.
Hoover said the two classrooms suffered extensive water damage. One was the school’s computer lab, containing 30 computers. Hoover said staff still is determining how many of those machines were destroyed. The other classroom was used for business classes.
Damage to the hallway was minimal.
Hoover said the school district will need to restore the two classrooms, which he anticipates won’t be completed until sometime in September. A cost estimate for the repairs has not yet been determined.
Hoover said the damage will not affect the reopening of the school for the fall semester. Classes that would have been taught in the damaged rooms will be moved.
“It shouldn’t impact schools starting up again,” Hoover said. “We’re going to have to find a place to move those classes, but that is something we will figure out.”
Monday’s storm caused widespread damage throughout Maquoketa, including knocking out power for the entire community that afternoon.
Chris Krogman, general manager of Maquoketa Municipal Electric Utility, said more than 100 people were still without power Tuesday.
Lyn Medinger, emergency management coordinator for Jackson County, said tree and power line damage was reported throughout the county, but there were no other reports of school or city buildings being damaged.
“The majority of it was downed trees,” Medinger said. “That caused a lot of disruptions to services.”