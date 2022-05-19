DYERSVILLE, Iowa — To fully capitalize on the massive investment set to occur in the area, Dyersville City Council members recently terminated a previous development agreement at the Field of Dreams while also removing the site from its tax-increment-financing district to start anew.
In 2012, the city entered into a development agreement with Go The Distance Baseball and created a new TIF district to aid in the construction of the All-Star Ballpark Heaven project, which was to include improvements to the original Field of Dreams movie site and the construction of 24 youth baseball and softball fields as well as an indoor training facility.
However, those plans never came to fruition.
“So both parties have agreed to terminate that development agreement,” City Administrator Mick Michel explained.
Given the State of Iowa limits the duration of any TIF area to a maximum 20-year lifespan, council members decided to remove both the original development agreement and the TIF district from the books with the intention of recreating the district at its June 20 meeting.
Michel explained this process was basically just “resetting the clock.”
Last month, Go the Distance Baseball announced $80 million in private investment for projects at the Field of Dreams through 2025, including the construction of nine ballfields, a 104-room boutique hotel, 100,000-square-foot fieldhouse, outdoor concert amphitheater, team dormitories and a recreational vehicle park.
With that investment coming down the pipeline, Michel said, for the city to accomplish its economic goals at the Field of Dreams and to capitalize on the additional TIF dollars that can be used for other needs throughout the city, it needs longer than the remaining 10 years.
Council members also approved the plans for the City Square Stage Project, which were engineered in-house by Public Works Director John Wandsnider.
At an estimated cost of $85,000, the stage will be approximately 50 feet wide, 30 feet deep and 29 inches tall and feature a fabric top cover.
When asked why a structure that is basically just concrete would be so expensive, Wandsnider said it all comes down to the feature being structurally strong.
“The area is subject to flooding and the conditions aren’t the greatest down there, so there needs to be a substantial foundation,” Wandsnider said. “And we want it to be there for a long time, so we’re definitely going to do it right.”
With the plans approved, the project will go out to bid and is expected to be completed by the end of July.
