LANCASTER, Wis. -- Once again, the City of Lancaster soon will not have an operating restaurant at its municipal golf course.
Nikki Nemitz recently announced that Stone Hearth Pub will close by the end of March after three years in operation. In an online post, she states that the restaurant will have limited hours of operation for the rest of the month and will host a "farewell party" on March 28.
"I will always be proud that I gave this industry a try, but in the end, it is just not the plan that was meant to be," the post states.
City Administrator David Carlson said Nemitz intends to seek the termination of her lease with the city after a series of requests for changes to that contract were not approved.
Among the 15 changes requested was waiving the monthly rent for the rest of the year; waiving utility payments this year and then dropping the cost to no more than a 50% share going forward; dropping the insurance requirements on the building and for liability; and reimbursing Stone Hearth for at least 10 hours per week for cleaning bathrooms, the hallway and patio during the golf season.
Carlson presented a list of options to Common Council members during a recent meeting. They included renegotiating with Nemitz.
Council members voted 7-1 in favor of the city hiring a new golf pro that also has experience in the food and beverage industry.
By going with this option, Carlson anticipates the city would be able to maintain the beer sales from the clubhouse, which generates about $10,000 per year.