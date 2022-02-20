The final stretch before the Iowa Legislature’s deadline for bills to make it out of their first committee — called the first funnel — is always a busy sprint.
In one day last week, there were more than 20 subcommittees on bills and a dozen different, often long, committee meetings to get through between the chambers. The stretch marks the first checkpoint policy bills need to meet if they’re likely to progress any further this session.
Some area lawmakers were happier than others with the results of this first deadline.
Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, celebrated a casino gaming omnibus, which made it through the House State Government Committee last week. Among other provisions, the bill would allow for “e-wallet” systems to be used in Iowa casinos — a digital pay option, rather than gamblers needing to rely on cash.
“Through COVID and knowing people aren’t carrying cash the way they used to, it’s just a way for them to set some limits for themselves and use those payments,” she said. “There was concern about protection and people using credit cards, since you can’t use your credit card to do your betting on the floor of a casino in Iowa. These have to be tied to a checking or savings account. They can’t be tied to a Venmo or Paypal account that could be a roundabout way to use credit cards.”
Lundgren worked for casinos in Dubuque early in their existence, and even spoke in favor of legal gambling in Iowa at the Iowa State Capitol, long before considering a run for office herself.
Rep. Steve Bradley, R-Cascade, managed an airport regulation reform measure through House Transportation.
“I’ve got one in transportation that gets rid of the (state) DOT from monitoring airports because the FAA already does that,” he said. “I’m a pilot and flight instructor, so they give me all the aviation bills.”
Rep. Anne Osmundson, R-Volga, squeaked an abortion tracking bill through House Human Resources late Thursday afternoon.
“Other states report abortions from out of state,” she said. “We don’t. We don’t know how many are coming in. Some updated reporting would help us with our statistics.”
Rep. Lee Hein, R-Monticello, had a different pre-funnel path this year, moving two big bills not just through committee, but passed through the full House already.
First, the renewable fuel standards bill he had been working on with Sen. Dan Zumbach, Gov. Kim Reynolds and stakeholders for more than a year finally had enough support to get through. It would require gas with ethanol to be offered at most fueling stations, with exemptions for small, especially rural, mom-and-pops for whom the installation could be cost prohibitive.
Then last week, he ushered the House’s income tax cut through — with a 4% “flat” income tax and exemptions for retirees.
“It’s been an unusually busy time of the year, with those two moving so early,” he said. “With those two off the plate, now I’ll focus on the other bills that have filtered through to Ways and Means (Committee, which he chairs).”
But, Republicans have trifecta control in Des Moines. So Democrats were less celebratory about the session thus far.
“It would be interesting … for anybody to go in and see if any bills introduced by any Democrat were assigned or got to a committee,” said Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, on Thursday. “If they were assigned to a committee, did they get a subcommittee and was there a hearing? I would guess they did not. You’d think every once in a while we’d have a good idea, even by accident.”
Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, was still happy that some form of the mobile home park resident protections she has been working on for years made it through House State Government before the funnel closed. The bill, now carried by Rep. Brian Lohse, R-Bondurant, offers some earlier notice for residents of rent increases and some legal protections, but does nothing to protect them from rapid rent increases like those put in place at Table Mound mobile home parks in Dubuque County.
“I do have some concerns with some of the pieces that I had not agreed to, which appeared in the bill,” she said. “But I want to make sure we’re taking as many steps forward as we can … I feel hopeful that we can offer them some relief and that when Democrats are in the majority, we will finally be able to solve the problems at hand.”
Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, was also not thrilled with the session up to this point, but she shared some hope — expressed to her from a Republican colleague — for the land banking bill she has worked on for several years, which is funnel-proof. The bill — at least as Jochum has introduced it in multiple prior sessions — would allow municipalities to create intergovernmental boards that could acquire or be given lands that the private sector has been unable to find a use for, structures that have been abandoned or tax-delinquent properties.
Durbin introduces insulin cost cap
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., introduced the Affordable Insulin Now Act last week, which would require insurers to cap patients’ out-of-pocket monthly costs for prescribed insulin at $35.
“It’s unconscionable that Illinoisans are forced to ration their supply of life-saving insulin because of the greedy and outrageous prices set by Big Pharma,” said Durbin in a release. “We cannot let hardworking Americans, who rely on this medication, continue to suffer.