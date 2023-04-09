A woman has been sentenced in federal court to five years of probation for false statements made while purchasing a gun in Dubuque.
Elisabeth E. Kress, 31, recently was given the sentence in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, after pleading guilty to a charge of false statements during the purchase of a firearm.
Kress also must pay a $4,000 fine, according to the sentencing order from Judge C.J. Williams.
The charge stems from a firearm found following a shooting on July 19 in the 1900 block of Jackson Street.
Royal W.K. Broman, 29, of Dubuque, previously was charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with the incident. However, the charge was dismissed in exchange for Broman admitting to violating terms of his probation, and he was sentenced to 26 years in prison.
Court documents state that Broman and Brian J. Beaver, 49, were in a physical altercation before Broman went inside his residence. Upon returning to the area, Beaver was shot.
A subsequent search of Broman’s residence found multiple firearms, magazines and spent shell casings.
A receipt for one of the firearms showed the gun was purchased July 18 by Kress. Documents state that Kress and Broman were together at Tri-State Outdoors where the gun was purchased.
Federal court documents state that Kress “misrepresented her current state of residence and address” during the purchase of the gun.