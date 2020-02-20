The risk of Mississippi River flooding this spring north of Dubuque is “well-above normal,” according to an outlook released this week by the National Weather Service office in La Crosse, Wis.
Wet weather, above-normal soil moisture and higher-than-normal river levels could contribute to major flooding in the region, according to the outlook. Snow depths in northern Minnesota and Wisconsin ranged from 18 inches to 2 feet.
The weather service calls for a 91% chance of “major flooding” at Dubuque Lock and Dam No. 11. Major flood stage is 20.5 feet at the lock and dam.
North of Dubuque, the risk of major flooding ranges from 52% at Guttenberg to 83% at McGregor, according to the weather service.
The risk of major flooding on the river during a typical spring is around 5 to 9%, according to the weather service.