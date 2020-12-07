About a dozen years ago, Tom Goodman absentmindedly placed a Santa hat atop his head and departed for a run.
The hat — a prop he had obtained from his Christmas caroling group — wasn’t meant to be a statement. It was merely a way to stay warm on a brisk, early-winter day.
More than a decade later, though, that impromptu run has evolved into a joyous tradition.
Goodman now embarks on about a half-dozen “Santa runs” each holiday season, winding through the West End of Dubuque with his dogs in tow.
“It’s something that kind of took on a life of its own,” he said. “It became clear to me that this is making people happy. Now I feel like I have to do this every year.”
Goodman, an attorney who lives in Dubuque, admits that he never intended for his runs to become a local phenomenon. Piece by piece, however, the lighthearted gesture picked up steam.
He began waving to walkers and motorists during his runs and continued to add new elements to his wardrobe, including a pair of Santa shorts that he wears over his running tights.
The runs really took off, though, when Goodman decided to dress his dogs in small Santa suits of their own.
Suddenly, he was earning honks from well over 100 drivers on most of his runs.
Goodman said the responses vary: Some drivers pull over to take a picture with Goodman; others try to capture a video of him.
Dubuque resident Jennie Loney struck up a friendship with Goodman years ago, in part due to their mutual love of running and biking. Today she is among the large contingent of Dubuque residents who keep their eyes peeled for the runner in the Santa costume.
“There are people who look forward to it every year,” she said. “The walkers and the people who are driving by just love it. I think he spreads a lot of joy.”
A DEEPER MEANING
On its face, the notion of running in a Santa suit seems to be a simple, even silly, gesture.
For Goodman, though, it is part of an active lifestyle that keeps his mind and body occupied.
Goodman works as a public defender, and he acknowledged that the stresses of his job often linger with him.
“We deal with some pretty nasty stuff on occasion,” he said. “This is a good way to get out and try to find some balance.”
But the true turning point came when Goodman learned how his straightforward gesture impacted others.
About four years ago, a driver stopped Goodman as he was about to wrap up his run.
Goodman assumed that the motorist wanted to take a video or snap a quick picture. Instead, the man asked if he could shake Goodman’s hand.
Then, the stranger poured his heart out.
He told Goodman about the nightmarish year he had endured, about how he had recently lost a loved one and learned soon thereafter that he had stage 4 cancer.
The tragedies had dampened the stranger’s holiday joy. But in some small way, seeing Goodman and his dogs, fully adorned in Santa costumes, had brightened his outlook.
The stranger’s story struck a chord with Goodman.
“I was crying on the way home,” he said. “Up to that point, this whole thing was just kind of for fun. I didn’t realize how powerful it could be. I didn’t realize how you can touch somebody by doing something really simple .”
CARRYING ON
For Goodman and his dogs, a typical run spans between four and five miles. He usually heads out toward Asbury Road before turning onto the Northwest Arterial. From there, he runs toward Kennedy Road before looping back to his house.
An avid runner, Goodman has completed multiple marathons over the years. Even so, he said that completing the Santa runs hasn’t always been an easy task.
A few years back, Goodman continued the tradition despite having a torn meniscus, a decision that ultimately led to a long-term injury. Goodman recalls that it took nearly 10 months to heal.
“I definitely paid for it,” he said with a chuckle.
Recently, his running mates have begun to show their own signs of age.
One of Goodman’s dogs, a Labrador retriever, has hip dysplasia and is no longer able to accompany his owner on runs.
His two Vizslas are 10 and 11 years old and cannot log the same mileage they once did.
Goodman himself isn’t always in the mood to go for a run.
Finding time isn’t always easy. Aches and pains and inclement weather can make the prospect of a run unappealing.
Even so, Goodman and his dogs plan to complete at least one run each weekend until Christmas. He hopes to keep the spectacle alive for years to come.
After years of loud honks, and the occasional heartfelt connection, the local holiday tradition has no end in sight.
“I will keep going as long as my body lets me,” Goodman said.