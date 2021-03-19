Dubuque has named a new water department manager.
On Friday, Dubuque City Manager Mike Van Milligen announced Christopher Lester will take over the management of operation and maintenance of the city's water treatment facility, water distribution system and other city water infrastructure, starting June 1. He will succeed Denise Blakely Ihrig, who is resigning from the position "to pursue other professional interests," according to a press release.
Lester is moving on from his position as the community development specialist in the Housing and Community Development Department. Prior to taking on that role in July 2019, he worked as a plant operator for the city's Water and Resource Recovery Center from 2008 to 2019.
Lester holds numerous wastewater treatment certifications from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.