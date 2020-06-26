Ellsworth Community College

Iowa Falls, Iowa

Spring 2020:

Bernard, Iowa – Morgan Kremer

Guttenberg, Iowa – Ivy Aulwes

Kirkwood Community College

Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Spring 2020:

Asbury – Mitchell Wolf

Bellevue, Iowa – Allison Hager, Colton Homan, Benjamin Kettmann, Austin Michels, Frances Newman and Grace Sprank

Bernard, Iowa – Sophie Callahan, Brady Graff and Mitchell Redmond

Cascade, Iowa – Mya Boffeli, Cade Brouwner, Maggie Carr, Skylar Dolphin, Michael Droeszler, John Gadient, Jessica Hoffman, Cody Kremer, Clara Lynch, Cael McDermott, Molly McElmeel, Tonya Menke, Ana Nunez, Samantha Recker, Hunter Schmolze, Jordan Simon, Luke Tracey and Aliyah Weber

Dubuque – Kathleen Bauer, Emma Baxter, Anna Brestrup, Mason Cigrand, Shemaa Dafalla, Olivia Einarsen, Cassidy Emerson, Sawyer Feller, Dalton Miller, Carissa Mueller, Holly Mueller, Lisette Ortiz-Thomas, Dan Schieltz, Elizabeth Tath, Betsy Till, Dylan Trentz, Caleb Van Natta, Taylor Walsh and Madison Witter

Durango, Iowa – Ashley Steffen

Dyersville, Iowa – Ellie Bildstein, Andrew Boekholder, Jackson Feldman, Elizabeth Fitzgerald, Jason Kroeger, Cody Meyers, Scott Olberding and Joel Vaske

East Dubuque, Ill. – Justina Templeton

Edgewood, Iowa – Natalie Palmersheim, Nicole Snyder and Allison Tibbott

Farley, Iowa – Zachary Hoeger

Galena, Ill. – Conner Einsweiler and Kateri Lazore

Garnavillo, Iowa – Isaiah Duwe and Kaitlyn Kuehl-Berns

Guttenberg, Iowa – Audrey Helle

Holy Cross, Iowa – Joshua Cooper and Timothy Ruden

Maquoketa, Iowa – Hailey Klemme and Parker Nemmers

Peosta, Iowa – Hunter Hancock, Sydney Rosalez and Jonathan Slaght

Prairie du Chien, Wis. – Zebbie Zimpel

Worthington, Iowa – Isabelle Fransen, Alexis Helle, Anna Jurgens and Brock Marbach

Zwingle, Iowa – Sarah Soliday

Milwaukee School of Engineering

Milwaukee, Wis.

Spring 2020:

Galena, Ill. – Jenna Powers

Rochester Institute of Technology

Rochester, N.Y.

Spring 2020:

Platteville, Wis. – Ben Pluemer

Shenandoah University

Winchester, Va.

Spring 2020:

Galena, Ill. – McKenzie Slattery

Wheaton College

Wheaton, Ill.

Spring 2020:

Dubuque – Julia Chavez