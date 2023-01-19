Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Eddie Wordlaw
Police said a Dubuque man sexually assaulted a girl younger than 10.
Eddie Wordlaw, 54, of 4635 Cardinal Drive, was arrested at 6:49 p.m. Tuesday at his residence on a warrant charging second-degree sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a child.
Court documents state that Wordlaw sexually abused a girl he knew in the fall and that the incident was witnessed by several people.
