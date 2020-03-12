A Dubuque fitness center will host an indoor, stationary cycling event to raise money for the American Heart Association-American Stroke Association.
The CycleNation event will be held at 9:30 a.m. April 4 at True Fitness Life, 340 E. 12th St.
The event consists of teams of four to six riders. Teams ride tag-team style during a two-hour marathon, according to a press release.
The teams will raise money ahead of the event. True Life Fitness will host a party for participants following the event.
Visit https://bit.ly/3cJdLxL for more information.