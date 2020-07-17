GARNAVILLO, Iowa -- A Clayton County startup today landed a $25,000 state grant for the development of drone seeders.
Aeroseeder was one of seven startup companies across the state to received funding from Iowa Economic Development Authority.
A press release states that the company "builds drone seeders to carry out cover crop seeding."
"The drones can be applied where land-based equipment cannot be used or where manned aircraft are not economical," the release states.
The funding is for "product refinement, equipment and key personnel."