Fifty years ago on Feb. 12, 1972, David Bormann and Gwendolyn Pearson said “I do” for the first time at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dixon, Ill.
On Saturday, the Bormanns said it again at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Dubuque, and all 12 of their children and their respective spouses said it along with them.
The vow renewal took place at Saturday’s 4 p.m. Mass, during which the group received a resounding round of applause.
The family celebrated with a reception following the service at Best Western Plus Dubuque Hotel & Conference Center, where the guests included members of their 1972 wedding party.
Ed and Arlene Skoff, of Dewitt, Iowa, were two members of that wedding party. Arlene is Dave Bormann’s sister.
“We’ve absolutely stayed in touch,” Ed said. “We’re family.”
The idea for the vow renewal began taking shape last Thanksgiving, when the family celebrated the holiday together.
“(My dad) let us know at Thanksgiving that he wanted to do something really special,” said Matt Bormann, the couple’s oldest son. “He made the decision that he wanted us all to do it and made it known to set aside the weekend.”
Dave Bormann was modest about coming up with the idea.
“Actually, it was my wife and my son Charles,” he said.
Gwen was quick to correct her husband.
“My husband is being humble,” she said. “It was Charlie and Dave.”
Katie Richman, the youngest Bormann daughter, said it was a collaborative effort.
“Dad was trying to plan a 50th wedding anniversary and do something special,” she said. “Charlie asked what he would think of everybody doing their vows, and my dad just lit up. He said he didn’t think there would be any better way to celebrate their marriage.”
Dave said he and Gwen were more than happy to share their special day with all of their children.
“We celebrate all the time together,” he said. “We love seeing them, whether it’s been a month or a few days. It doesn’t matter.”
With more than two centuries of marriage among the 13 couples, Dave and Gwen are watching the growth of their legacy, which so far includes 28 grandchildren.
“Our grandchildren have exceeded the children,” Gwen said. “I am thrilled every time there’s a new baby in the family.”
Matt Bormann said all of his siblings were excited to celebrate the milestone anniversary and to be able to take part in it.
“We all thought ‘Oh, that’s cool,’” he said. “We’re a very close family, and it was another opportunity for us to get together.”
The family excitement leading up to the big day was palpable.
“Every one of those kids are just as excited as we are, and we’re just thrilled,” Gwen said. “We’ve been so fortunate. I’m taken aback at how lucky we are to be a part of this.”
Matt Bormann feels that he and his siblings are the lucky ones.
“Our parents have been married all of our lives,” he said. “We all went to college and all graduated from college. We all married and are still married to the same people. That’s a rare thing.”
Richman said she thinks she knows the secret to her parents’ long partnership.
“They say opposites attract, and that’s so true,” she said. “My mom’s a free bird. She just loves to enjoy life. My dad is like that, too, but he’s a little more straight-laced. They’re opposites, but they work so well together.”
With all of the accomplishments achieved by the Bormann family, Dave and Gwen have one thing they are particularly proud of when it comes to their children.
“They’re all good people,” Gwen said. “I have 12 kids, but I actually have 24. Every one of them is ours. We know we’re blessed.”
Richman said her mother’s big heart has been a key to the family’s success.
“She takes everybody in as her own,” she said. “She embraces all the in-laws like they’re her own. You don’t think anybody has enough love in their heart for so many people, but she does.”
Dave and Gwen were humbled by the fact that their vow renewal grew into a huge family celebration, but Richman said she is not surprised.
“It’s always all-in for us,” she said. “It’s always a big production for sure.”