This weekend, fluffy marshmallow birds will fill Platteville Public Library during the 11th annual all-ages Peeps Diorama Contest.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, and from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, at the library, 65 S. Elm St.
Marshmallow Peeps and supplies will be provided by the library, and participants will have two hours to re-create a scene from a book, according to a press release.
Visitors will select the winners, who will receive prizes. Dioramas also will be displayed at the library.
People can register as individuals or in teams of up to four people. Those ages 6 and younger must be accompanied by a person at least 14 years of age.
To sign up, call 608-348-7441, ext. 4, or visit www.bit.ly/2SUNODA.