The second Young enTRAPreneur event will be held in Dubuque on Sunday, July 19.
It will run from noon to 5 p.m. at 2230 Central Ave. and feature 16 vendors selling everything from clothes and accessories to candles.
The event was first held last year by Dubuque resident Marcus Washington, who began his own clothing brand called Young and Filthy several years ago.
He began the brand while a student at University of Dubuque, he said, and he wanted to give other local entrepreneurs a chance to build their brands and reach new clients like he has over the years.
“We all have different backgrounds, different followings, different connections,” Washington said. “This is a way to bring those all together.”
Thanks to the success of last year’s pop-up, which Washington said was attended by more than 100 people, a bounce house will be set up at this year’s event and free food will be offered.
Washington added that masks are required for attendees.