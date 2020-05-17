Terry Duggan recalls the old Dodge Street’s ever-present dangers.
“You took your life into your hands just trying to cross the street at any time,” said Duggan, a native of Dubuque’s south side who served as mayor from 1994 to 2005. “(Growing up,) we always knew it was a dangerous road.”
Tony Helling remembers how homes and businesses were tightly packed along the east end.
“It was an entire street lined with homes and businesses. They were nonstop from the bridge all the way up,” said Helling, whose family owned Dodge House Motel and Sandy’s restaurant, which was tucked inside the horseshoe configuration of the motel.
Sandy’s later became a Hardee’s location. The businesses were located at 701 Dodge St. since the early 1960s.
Myrna White recalls the heartbreak of losing her home to make way for an expanded thoroughfare.
“It was something to have lost a home that we loved so much,” she said. “When I drive on Dodge, I look for my house, and it’s not there.”
John Klostermann remembers how the once-much-steeper Dodge Street proved to be a pain for drivers in winter.
“That was an extremely steep grade from Booth Street up to Grandview (Avenue),” said Klostermann, Dubuque’s public works director. “In the winter, it was a chore to keep it open.”
This spring marks the 25th anniversary of the start of construction on a $20.9 million project that altered Dubuque by transforming a steep, curving road that had been dotted with residences and restaurants into a four-lane, 45-mph arterial with no stops between Bluff Street and Devon Drive.
‘VOLUME OF TRAFFIC WAS INCREDIBLE’
For most of its history, the eastern end of Dodge Street was unrecognizable compared to the current thoroughfare.
“(Houses) were right up to the street, tight against the street,” Klostermann said.
Before Julien Dubuque Bridge opened in 1943, Dodge Street was almost entirely residential. A 1941 city directory lists mostly home addresses from a half-block east of Main Street to the intersection with Gandolfo Street.
Houses dotted the sides of the street for decades.
“It used to be a nice neighborhood and a nice place to live,” White said.
However, increasingly heavy traffic and the street’s curb cuts sometimes clashed.
“At the bottom of the hill, there were probably 13 or 14 homes in there, and when some of (the residents) pulled out of their garages, all they had for clearance was the width of the sidewalk,” Duggan said. “Everything was right at grade. Some people were backing into the street before they had a decent sightline.”
Businesses eventually congregated in the portion of the street closest to Bluff Street.
“There were restaurants, gas stations and hotels,” said Gus Psihoyos, who joined the City of Dubuque engineering department staff in 1977 and has served as city engineer since 2005.
Dodge Street, also part of U.S. 20, is uniquely both a city street and a state highway. By the mid-1980s, this thoroughfare filled with houses and businesses had an average daily traffic count of about 24,000 vehicles on the stretch east of Grandview, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation.
“The volume of traffic was incredible,” Duggan said.
As a real estate broker, Duggan helped a couple of people relocate from Dodge Street, including Margaret Sable, who had lived on the street for more than 60 years and operated a popular “doll hospital.”
“We went to go look at a house on Central Avenue, across from Holy Ghost school,” Duggan said.
Duggan and Sable stood outside the front of the house.
“Every time the traffic light changed on 32nd Street, semis would come roaring down (Central) from John Deere and the milk plant,” Duggan said.
He thought the passing traffic would cause Sable to balk at purchasing the home.
“Then, she turned to me and said, ‘What I really like about this location is it is so quiet,’” Duggan said. “That tells you how busy Dodge Street was. Even at 2 in the morning, there was a roar of semis on Dodge Street.”
The combination of homes and high traffic counts contributed to crashes.
“It was a dangerous stretch, and it’s a crucial area because it’s a straight run through town,” said Sister Catherine Dunn, the retired president of what is now Clarke University.
Duggan said he witnessed numerous crashes.
“I worked for Dominic Goodmann, and our real estate office in 1980, ’81 and ’82 was at the corner of Dodge and Nevada (Street),” he said. “We witnessed several accidents at the intersection with Booth Street.”
A steep hill leading from Bluff to Grandview didn’t help westbound traffic flow, particularly for semi-tractor trailers.
“There was a terrible grade going up to Grandview,” Duggan said. “Semis would be stopped halfway up that hill and then try to shift to get through Grandview. They could be backed up past Booth Street.”
‘DUBUQUE JUST GOT LEFT OUT’
Proposals to improve Dodge Street surfaced in 1970, when they were included in a Dubuque Metropolitan Transportation Study document called the 1990 Dubuque Transportation Plan, according to Sam Shea, a transportation planner for Iowa Department of Transportation.
But action lagged for another decade.
“The Iowa DOT initially started the environmental studies for this project in 1980,” Shea wrote in an email to the Telegraph Herald.
The delay didn’t surprise some local civic leaders, who were accustomed to living with frustration with state transportation plans.
“Dubuque just got left out (of transportation projects),” said Dunn.
She joined the Iowa Transportation Commission in 1989 and served until 2001, holding the post of chairwoman from 1994 to 2000.
“When I went onto the board, Dubuque wasn’t connected to any interstate (by a four-lane road link),” Dunn said.
The final environmental-impact statement on the proposed reconstruction project was completed in 1987.
When Dunn joined the state transportation commission two years later, she advocated for Dubuque’s road project in earnest.
“Dubuque is the gem of Iowa, but we have been left out — that’s the message I brought to the DOT,” she said. “They knew right away that they had abandoned Dubuque.”
Shea said state officials knew that travel on Dodge Street could be treacherous.
“The crash rate on Dodge was significantly higher than the statewide average,” Shea wrote. “Pavement conditions were substandard, and there were congestion and capacity concerns.”
Transportation officials considered four options and settled for a reconstruction plan that ended up with a final total project cost of $20.9 million, the equivalent of about $34.5 million today.
The costs weren’t all in dollars. The original plan called for the purchase and removal of about two dozen businesses and 69 homes. Eventually, about 100 homes would be purchased and razed.
“It’s painful to have to put people out of their homes,” Dunn said. “It’s painful when people have lived in their homes all their lives.”
‘DRASTIC LOOKING FOR A HOUSE’
Myrna White understands that pain.
She and her husband, Gerald, lived at 1563 Dodge St. for 14 1/2 years.
“We were on Dodge in front of the YMCA,” she said. “We lived right above the tennis courts.”
The Whites purchased the house in 1976, and although they knew of plans to reconstruct Dodge Street, they didn’t anticipate that it would impact their home.
“We had been assured the new highway would only take the other side of the street, not ours,” Myrna White said.
The couple learned otherwise after finishing a home improvement project.
“We found out the day we finished painting it — the highway was going through my living room,” White said. “The man from the Department of Transportation said the house looked real nice and would get a nice price.”
The Whites were faced with finding a new home in a decidedly seller’s market, as a company had moved to town with employees seeking residences and affected neighbors along Dodge also sought accommodations.
“It was drastic looking for a house,” White said. “Houses were selling within a week’s time. Everything was going so fast. It had a terrible effect on anybody moving. It wasn’t just us — it was everybody along Dodge. It took us close to a year to find a (new) house.”
The Whites eventually moved to their present home on Laurel Street. They salvaged railings from their former home’s staircase and the doorbell.
Myrna also kept fond memories of her former residence.
“Memories are more important than the items,” she said.
Helling’s family closed the Dodge House in 1996, when it became clear that creating a divided, four-lane highway at the easternmost end of Dodge Street would make access to the business too difficult.
“The original plans included curb cuts in both directions, not a solid median,” Helling said. “Some of the businesses were to be left alone.”
The space occupied by the Dodge House is now a large swath of grass under a northside bluff.
Helling said he now agrees with the idea to eliminate curb-cut access.
“It was a good idea,” he said. “I think they did it right.”
‘IT WAS QUITE A PROJECT’
By August 1994, the Iowa DOT had demolished or removed 99 homes and 17 businesses from the 1.3-mile corridor of Dodge Street slated for reconstruction. The project went out for bids the following January, with the winning bid going to Fred Carlson Co.
DOT contractors had removed trees, and the earth-moving for the 20-month project began in April 1995.
Grandview Avenue closed later that spring for construction of the bridge overpass.
It was a summer of roadwork in 1995, as contractors also restricted traffic at night while repainting Julien Dubuque Bridge.
“It was quite a project when you consider the amount of earth that had to be moved,” said Duggan, who had become mayor by the start of construction.
The reconstruction smoothed curves leading up to Devon Drive, improved what had been a dangerous curve at Booth Street and flattened the steep hill at Grandview.
“A lot was done, and they even did a nice job of putting in sound barriers in places where that was needed,” Dunn said.
Although it was a state transportation project, the city played a role.
“We looked at the plans with the DOT and helped develop them,” Psihoyos said. “The city had to design all of the utilities along that whole corridor. We moved out utilities as (Iowa DOT) moved (construction) up the street as the project progressed.”
‘FROM HORSE AND BUGGY TO JETS’
Duggan said the appearance of the new Dodge Street was startling.
“It was like going from horse and buggy to jets,” he said. “It was incredible.”
Officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 7, 1996, and the first vehicles were routed onto the newly reconfigured Dodge Street at 11 a.m.
The street had been transformed. Gone were the intersections with stoplights leading from Bluff Street to Devon Drive.
“It’s almost like a freeway now,” Psihoyos said. “The time that people could travel from Bluff decreased significantly and was a huge asset to Dubuque.”
Traffic increased on the new street. The average daily traffic count was 35,700 by 2010, according to Shea.
“The last year we counted in Dubuque was 2017,” he wrote. “The average daily traffic count was approximately 32,000 that year.”
Dunn said the reconstruction gave Dodge Street structure.
“You can drive 45 mph on it,” she said. “If you time it right on lights, you can get all the way across town. It’s certainly different.”
Helling said the alteration of the landscape was drastic.
“You went from all that stuff (houses and businesses) to basically nothing,” he said. “When you drive up now, it’s hard to believe all of those things were there.”