PLATTEVILLE, Wis. – Dupaco Community Credit Union announced plans to remodel and expand its Platteville branch.
The expansion will result in a 7,624-square-foot facility, double the size of the current branch, according to a press release. The project is expected to be completed in mid-2021.
The branch will use a “live video tellers” technology that allows tellers located in Dubuque to conduct live video transactions in the lobby of the Platteville facility, according to the release.
Construction started Monday The branch’s lobby will remain closed during construction, but the drive-up area is available for cash transactions, and a temporary building next to the branch will be available for face-to-face appointments.