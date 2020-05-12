COLESBURG, Iowa -- The U.S. Postal Service recently opened a new post office in Colesburg after not having a site in the community for years.
Mayor Rex Meyer said that several years ago, USPS decided the building it occupied in Colesburg wasn’t adequate for its needs, so the operation was moved to Edgewood.
That changed recently with the new location near the corner of Delaware and Main streets. It is open from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. Saturday.
“They actually have a building now, so their customers can come inside and get services instead of driving to Edgewood,” Meyer said. “It just helps us immensely. For the residents of town, those who don’t leave that often and especially during the time we’re living in now, it’s a lot better.”
He said another advantage is that postal boxes that were moved outdoors when the previous Colesburg location closed have moved back inside.
“It was kind of treacherous out there for some, especially the elderly,” Meyer said of the old boxes. “Now, they can go inside to get to their box without having to fight the weather to get their mail.”