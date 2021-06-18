Great Galena Balloon Race
Today through Sunday, Eagle Ridge Resort and Spa, 444 Eagle Ridge Dr., Galena, Ill.
5 to 10 p.m. today and Saturday; 5 a.m. balloon races Saturday and Sunday. Hot air balloon races, live music, nighttime balloon glow, children’s activities, classic car show, art show and more. Food and beverages available. Cost: $5 admission. (Note: This is a cash-only event.)
Power Pull WeekendToday and Saturday, Splinter Park, 410 S. Splinter St., Cuba City, Wis.
7 p.m. 4x4s, super stock, tractors, altered tractors, diesel trucks and more. Food and drinks available. Cost: $10 for 11 and older. Free for ages 10 and younger.
11th Annual Juneteenth Celebration
Saturday, Comiskey Park, East 24th and Jackson streets in Dubuque
Noon to 3 p.m. Celebrate 156 years of freedom and the end of slavery with vendors, a DJ, music, children’s activities, talent show, free food, dance and choir performances, resource booths and more. Cost: Free.
Dubuque Master Gardeners’ Garden Tour
Saturday, various locations.
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit six spectacular gardens in Dubuque and East Dubuque, Ill. Mini workshops at each location will be presented by master gardeners on topics including creative landscaping, composting and how to raise chickens. Start with any garden. Visit www.dbqtourofgardens.com for more information and garden locations. Cost: $10, payable at any garden location.
Brews & Blues Beer and Music Festival
Saturday, Ryland Park, 113 W. Elm St., Lancaster, Wis.
3 to 8 p.m. Sip some of Wisconsin’s finest microbrews and wines and enjoy the sounds of the blues. The backdrop for the festival will be the new outdoor performing arts space at Schreiner Memorial Library. Vesperman’s Smoked Food Stand will be on-site. Cost: $35 includes souvenir festival tasting glass and unlimited samples; $10 for music only. For more information, visit www.brewsandblueswi.org.