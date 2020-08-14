Free Outdoor Movie
Tonight, City Park, Garnavillo, Iowa
A free outdoor showing of “Back to the Future” will take place at 8 p.m. Those attending are asked to bring lawn chairs or blankets. The showing is sponsored by the Garnavillo Booster Club
Drive-in Movie with Fireworks
Saturday, Grant County Fairgrounds, 916 E. Elm St., Lancaster, Wis.
The grounds in Lancaster will open at 7 p.m., and admission is free. The movie “Instant Family,” starring Mark Wahlberg, will be shown. Free hot dogs, water and lemonade from Prairie Farms, popcorn from Grantland Theatre and kettle corn and ice cream from Vesperman Farms will be available. Fireworks after the movie will be provided by Guthrie Trucking, of Bagley. Organizers ask that those attending to practice social distancing. Attendees also are encouraged to bring chairs and a radio, as the movie will be broadcast through a station. In the event of rain, the event will take place on Sunday, Aug. 16.