Has it seemed like a ridiculously wet September?
Well, if you live in Dubuque, you’re not imagining things.
The city has received 12.1 inches of rain so far this month — 9.5 inches more than the normal average at this point in the month, according to figures shared Monday by the National Weather Service.
On the year, Dubuque has received 43.3 inches of precipitation — 14.7 inches more than normal at this point on the calendar.
Other Iowa cities also are experiencing wetter Septembers and years than normal, but not to Dubuque’s extent.
Iowa City has received 2.7 inches more of rain this month than usual, while Davenport has logged 2.2 inches more and Cedar Rapids, 2 inches.
On the year, Davenport has received 8.4 inches of precipitation more than normal; Iowa City, 6 inches; and Cedar Rapids, 4.5 inches.