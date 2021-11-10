Dubuque County staff recently debuted a GPS tracking system and public portal that allows residents to see where county vehicles — including snow plows — have been and to view photos of road conditions.
The project started with a pilot program in summer 2020. Now, all of the county’s 38 road vehicles have been outfitted with GPS and camera systems and can be monitored at 511dubuquecounty.org, said county IT Director Nathan Gilmore.
The site includes a map of the county, outside the city of Dubuque, with orange circles marking the location of county vehicles.
“It shows the last two hours of historical movements — blue dots, a little bread crumb trail,” Gilmore explained during a demonstration to the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors this week. “It will also show the most recent photo.”
While county staff are excited about the program’s potential for their own use, the original goal was to give residents an idea of road conditions before they travel.
“If there is snow and you’re trying to make the decision if you should drive your son or daughter to school or if the buses are going, you can get on here and get a pretty good idea,” Supervisor Jay Wickham said.
The public portal comes with a 15-minute delay. However, residents will be able to see the path each plow or other vehicle has taken.
“If you check this on your phone, go out to that intersection, you’re not going to see that truck,” Gilmore said. “That’s a safety thing. You don’t want people able to follow a truck too closely.”
County Engineer Anthony Bardgett said the tool is going to be very helpful for his department in the winter.
“We’re able to monitor what’s going on out there,” he said. “I foresee this also being a very useful tool for office staff. In the winter time, we hear about a road maybe not being plowed, we can check those conditions and see where the operator is.”
The system also can serve as a messaging platform for county staff to reach residents.
“The road crew, or whomever is designated to do it, can do announcements, text, pictures,” Gilmore said. “They can schedule a post that says ‘Conditions are terrible. Avoid traveling at all costs.’ They can get that up in 60 seconds from their phone.”
Bardgett said that option would be a boon during weather events outside of winter, as well.
“We don’t have a great outlet now when it comes to flooded roads,” he said. “We get a list of roads we compile and try to get it out there, but we don’t have a one-stop shop to share that information. With this, we can share information both about road conditions with the camera, but also with that messaging system.”
Bardgett said he eventually would like static cameras placed in different areas in the county and have them feed into the portal so staff know road conditions in different parts of the county before their truck leaves the barn.
It cost the county $206,000 to start the program, plus an estimated annual expense of $23,140.