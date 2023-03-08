GALENA, Ill. — Galena City Council candidates discussed topics from water resource management to sidewalk repair at a forum this week.
The forum, sponsored by League of Women Voters of Jo Daviess County, featured candidates who will be on the ballot in the April 4 election.
In the Galena council races, incumbent Marc McCoy faces challenger Cynthia Tegtmeyer for the Ward I seat, incumbent Robert Hahn faces challenger Cynthia Johnson for the Ward IV seat, and incumbent Jerry Westemeier faces challenger Catherine Buck West for an at-large seat.
All terms are four years.
At-Large candidates
Westemeier, who has served on the council for eight years, said he would continue to prioritize keeping taxes low, completing infrastructure and road improvements and boosting the city’s tourism industry if reelected.
When asked for ideas on solutions for a number of residential sidewalks that are in disrepair, Westemeier said the city has budgeted $100,000 this year to repair sidewalks across Galena.
“We’ll budget more money next year to complete it, and when we do road projects, the sidewalks will be taken care of during the construction time,” he said.
Buck West said that if elected, she would focus on historic preservation, diversifying the city’s economy and solving infrastructure problems such as limited parking and inefficient cell phone coverage. She also promised to communicate openly and often with her constituents.
Candidates at the forum were asked how they plan to address the city’s responsibilities regarding water resource management.
Buck West said as Galena continues to grow, city officials must evaluate the level of use the city’s aquifers and wastewater treatment plant can support and keep an eye on runoff contamination from construction sites.
“Because we’re surrounded by rural areas, I believe the city also needs to work with the county to understand the potential road salts, chemicals, pesticides (and) herbicides that are being used around us,” she said.
Ward I candidates
McCoy said he is proud of the city’s progress in completing infrastructure updates during his time in office, including additional parking spaces in the downtown area, lead service replacement projects, sidewalk improvements and more.
“My goal is to keep historical Galena a safe, healthy and vibrant place to raise a family, start a business or enjoy retirement,” he said.
McCoy said the city will continue to collaborate with state and federal agencies to “exceed the requirements” of regulations such as the Clean Water Act, as well as update storm sewer and other water infrastructure as part of road projects such as the ongoing road improvements along U.S. 20.
Tegtmeyer said her platform centers on making Galena “safer, healthier and happier,” including bolstering the city’s volunteer emergency services, developing incentives for affordable housing and improving the city’s online presence to make government more accessible to residents.
“From many of my conversations and personal experiences, much of the conflict or confusion in the town boils down to a communication issue,” she said. “Folks feel like they don’t know what’s going on, … and when they do have the ear of the City Council, they don’t always feel respected or listened to.”
Regarding infrastructure, Tegtmeyer, who said she had been unaware of the city’s monetary commitment to sidewalk repair, promised to communicate such city programs clearly to her constituents if elected and work to ensure the money for repairs is distributed fairly and efficiently among sidewalks in most need.
Ward IV candidates
Hahn did not attend the forum, meaning Johnson was unable to answer questions beyond an opening statement during the event, according to League of Women Voters rules. The TH spoke with both Johnson and Hahn following the forum.
If elected, Johnson promised to listen to her constituents and promote transparency in city government. She also pledged to support the city’s small businesses, noting that several of her family members own and operate businesses in Galena.
Hahn said that if reelected, he will continue to prioritize economic development, particularly by building on tourism, as well as infrastructure improvement and fiscal responsibility, which he said has been a strong point for the city during his 12 years in office.
“We have paid down our debt to where we’re finally able to use a lot of our income in tax dollars for betterment of streets and infrastructure in the city of Galena, as well as remediating sidewalks,” he said. “ … We need to expand our sidewalk (repair) program after this year out of downtown and into our other neighborhoods, with the worst being first.”
At the forum, candidates were asked to share their thoughts on Galena’s historic preservation ordinance, whether it needs to be updated and how to do so.
Hahn said city officials currently are working with the local Historic Preservation Commission to update the ordinance, a task for which the council had initially considered hiring a consultant but which Hahn said he is confident can be performed in-house by city staff.
Johnson said she would like to see the city promote more tax incentives for historic restorations and make the ordinance more user-friendly for residents.
“There are many options that are offered to help homeowners with the ability to renovate a house … as we are living in a historic community,” she said.
